Multi-vehicle accident diverts southbound traffic on I-355

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --A multi-vehicle crash has diverted traffic on I-355 near 75th Street, Illinois State Police report.
Officials report that all southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at 75th. The road is expected to be shut down for some time.
Injuries have been reported but the number of victims and severity of their injuries are unknown.
It is currently unknown what caused the accident or how many vehicles are involved.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.