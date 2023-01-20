WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mummified crocodiles found in Southern Egyptian tomb

WLS logo
Friday, January 20, 2023 12:11AM
Mummified crocodiles found in Egyptian tomb
EMBED <>More Videos

Archeologists discovered 10 mummified crocodiles in an undisturbed tomb in Egypt.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Archeologists discovered 10 mummified crocodiles in an undisturbed tomb in Egypt.

The mummies were actually discovered in southern Egypt 2019, but archeologists just released incredible images and new information about the discovery.

The small tomb contained five complete skeletons and five skulls from large crocodiles that date back to nearly 300 BC.

Researchers believe they may have been used during rituals and were gifts to the Egyptian god Sobek, the god of water and fertility, who was often depicted with a crocodile head.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW