Mold-A-Rama exhibit opening at Museum of Science and Industry

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, November 3, 2022 12:15PM
This will bring out a lot of nostalgia for people who grew up in Chicago.

The Museum of Science and Industry opens a new exhibit Thursday all about Mold-A-Rama machines.

For more than 60 years, the machines have pumped out hundreds of plastic novelties at various attractions around Chicago.

The exhibit will showcase a collection of popular, rare and experimental Mold-A-Rama souvenirs from the past.

Featured molds for creation are the 1962 Seattle World's Fair monorail, one of the first molds ever created, and the MSI robot, featured during the Robot Revolution exhibition.

The exhibit runs through next fall.

