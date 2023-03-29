'Life-changing': Chicago high school students to help behind scenes of NCAA men's Final Four

Chicago high school students are helping behind the scenes of the 2023 Final Four through the Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper Alliance.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As preparations are underway in Houston for the Final Four, some local young men are leaving early on Wednesday to work behind the scenes.

"I'm excited it's still setting in. It's still doesn't feel real," said Latrayveon Borrow, a My Brother's Keeper Alliance participant.

DuWayne Portis Jr. is a senior at Lindbloom High School, and will be a talent ambassador.

"Being able to see these teams in person. That's one thing I'm looking forward to especially for a national championship," said Portis. "I will be working with shadowing Charles Barkley, and the entire TNT cast and more, assisting them with whatever they need."

Latrayveon Borrow a senior at Chicago Hope Academy, and will be a camera operator.

"You don't get too many opportunities where you get to actually go an experience the world, especially people like me. So, I think it's a wonderful opportunity to open our eyes to different careers," Borrow said. "I'm grateful to have these opportunities, and go out and network, and have a career of some sort, definitely boosts my self esteem."

This unique experience is the result of the Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper Alliance and a partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery Sports.

Chris Crater is a senior associate with the My Brothers' Keeper Alliance.

"To have to opportunity to see what they are interested in, to see someone who looks like them, to be able to share their stories, and to be able to shadow them for a few days, it's life-changing," Crater said.

Three other young men with My Brother's Keeper Alliance will be working this weekend.

"Grateful, optimistic - those are definitely two words I will be using throughout the entire weekend," Portis said.

They will return on Tuesday with a better idea of how an event like that actually happens, and perhaps some clarity about options for their futures.