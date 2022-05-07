health care

MyOwnDoctor working to improve health equity in Illinois

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an effort in Illinois to improve the health of all, with a special focus on the Black and brown communities.

MyOwnDoctor is a telehealth company focused on connecting people to culturally-specific care.

"You can see a doctor that looks like you, from your own community," said Cheryle Jackson, CEO of MyOwnDoctor. "We know that personal connection makes all the difference in health outcomes.

On Sunday, MyOwnDoctor will be having a health fair at Salem Baptist Church's House of Hope.

There will be health screenings, giveaways and people can be connected to resources across the state.

It's from 12-3PM on Sunday.

You can learn more about MyOwnDoctor here.
