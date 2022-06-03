Naperville police activity near Route 59, Diehl Road

Squad cars, large police vehicles, a robot and officers in protective gear could be seen in the area of McDowell Road and Bond Street about 1 p.m.
Two cars are cordoned off with crime scene tape, and there appear to be some road closures in place.
RELATED: Sen. Durbin, Cook Co. President Preckwinkle call for action on National Gun Violence Awareness Day
An axe and other apparent personal items could be seen in the roadway between office complexes.
Naperville police did not immediately respond to requests for more information about what took place.
A reporter and camera crew are on the scene; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.