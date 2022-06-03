Naperville police activity near Route 59, Diehl Road

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a large police presence near Route 59 and Diehl Road in Naperville Friday afternoon for an investigation.Squad cars, large police vehicles, a robot and officers in protective gear could be seen in the area of McDowell Road and Bond Street about 1 p.m.Two cars are cordoned off with crime scene tape, and there appear to be some road closures in place.An axe and other apparent personal items could be seen in the roadway between office complexes.Naperville police did not immediately respond to requests for more information about what took place.