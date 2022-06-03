police

Naperville police activity near Route 59, Diehl Road

Naperville, IL roads appeared to be closed in area
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper7HD over police activity in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a large police presence near Route 59 and Diehl Road in Naperville Friday afternoon for an investigation.

Squad cars, large police vehicles, a robot and officers in protective gear could be seen in the area of McDowell Road and Bond Street about 1 p.m.

Two cars are cordoned off with crime scene tape, and there appear to be some road closures in place.

RELATED: Sen. Durbin, Cook Co. President Preckwinkle call for action on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

An axe and other apparent personal items could be seen in the roadway between office complexes.

Naperville police did not immediately respond to requests for more information about what took place.

A reporter and camera crew are on the scene; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervillepoliceroad closure
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE
Investigators search Texas school shooting suspect's iPhone
Richard Irvin promises to repeal criminal justice reforms
Unidentified boy found in suitcase laid to rest in Indiana
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
TOP STORIES
Iowa church shooting leaves 2 college students, suspect dead: police
4 students 'taken from us by Texas escaped fugitive,' Tomball ISD says
Vote 2022: The race for Illinois governor: The Republican debate
Illinois reports 5,820 new COVID cases, 9 deaths
Laura Day speaks out on drowning murder of her stepson
Woman, 29, killed in South Side crash: Chicago police
Peter Navarro, Trump aide, indicted for defying Jan. 6 panel
Show More
Gun suicide soars as cause of death among youth: Report
Police ID suspect in shooting of CPD officer; 2 at large
Young Thug, Gunna denied bond on gang-related charges
Racist messages found in Evanston school bathrooms
Driver killed after hitting IDOT truck on I-57 in Matteson
More TOP STORIES News