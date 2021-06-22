severe weather

IL tornado: Naperville, Woodridge residents continue cleanup after storm damage

2nd tornado confirmed in Plainfield, rated EF-0 by NWS
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Tornado cleanup continues in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Neighbors are helping neighbors clean up after the strong EF-3 tornado whipped through Naperville, Woodridge, Darien, and Burr Ridge Sunday night.

Naperville police kept watch all night to make sure the area remains safe.

One house was reduced to rubble. Though there is damage to homes on either side, those homes are still standing, an example of the random nature of this storm.

Naperville Tornado: Naperville home destroyed, leaving couple on couch covered in debris
EMBED More News Videos

A Naperville couple had to be rescued from under the debris of their destroyed home after a EF-3 tornado hit the western suburb late Sunday night.



The grandparents in the home were sleeping upstairs when the tornado hit late Sunday night. Firefighters were able to rescue them buried under the rubble. Amazingly, they survived.

Throughout the Naperville subdivision there are numerous homes marked as uninhabitable and police remain on guard here until daylight when the cleanup will continue.

EMBED More News Videos

Tornado touchdown reported in DuPage (1 of 35)

As a tornado tore through Woodridge, two parents shielded their baby with their own bodies to protect her as their house was badly damaged.



The damage from this tornado will require a long and costly cleanup, but Naperville leaders say they're just grateful no lives were lost.

"This has been a tragic day, certainly for Naperville and for residents of this community, but it could have been a lot worse," Mayor Steve Chirico said. "We're a strong community. We'll put together and we will for sure come through this."

Teen rescues brother, 6, as storm destroys second floor of home
EMBED More News Videos

A Woodridge teen describes rushing to help his six-year-old brother as he called for help during a tornado.



Mayor Chirico also warning tornado victims to watch out for scammers and asking neighbors to keep looking out for each other.

The cleanup process in Woodridge is fully underway because the community has stepped up.

EMBED More News Videos

The cleanup process in Woodridge is fully underway after Sunday's EF-3 tornado.



At least 100 homes were damaged and many areas are still littered with trees. Given all of the damage, it is remarkable no one was seriously hurt.

On Janes Avenue, there is so much work to be done. Twelve-month-old Violet is one of the youngest tornado survivors. She and her parents rode out the storm in a laundry room in their home with no basement.

"She was with us when our roof flew off and our windows came in," said tornado survivor Alexis Reeder. "And I'm sorry, I'm going to start to cry. And she, and we were OK. He jumped on top of us, and we hunkered down."

RELATED: Naperville residents share harrowing tornado storeis

With houses torn apart, a community is coming together.

Brian Rock from the Elevated Pie Co. served free pizzas in Darien, using a wood fire oven in the back of his truck...

"People are hungry," Rock said. "No one has power. No one wants to open up their refrigerator. One gentleman said he tried to work his microwave off his generator, and it didn't work."

Thousands of people lost power in the area and ComEd hopes to have the lights back on Tuesday morning.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter for displaced residents at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School located at 7200 Janes Avenue in Woodridge. Anyone who needs assistance can also call the 24-hour Red Cross hotline at 1-877-591-0747.

A second tornado has been confirmed by NWS in Plainfield and rated EF-0. NWS officials said it touched tracked southeast and lifted at the Mistwood Golf Course. The Plainfield tornado winds maxed out at 85 miles per hour.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdupage countywoodridgenapervilledarienburr ridgestormweathertornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
EF-3 tornado touches down in DuPage Co., damaging trees, homes
Tornado cleanup underway in Woodridge, Darien
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories
Tornado destroys Naperville home, leaving couple on couch covered in debris
TOP STORIES
Mother, baby killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run
Woman stabbed to death in Loop was 'accomplished scholar'
Teen killed in Fuller Park shooting: CPD
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories
Katie's 1-on-1 date has her starting to fall for a single dad
Republicans ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player
Show More
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect
Chicago Weather: Cloudier, mild Tuesday
Child tax credit: Will you be getting monthly payments?
Surviving combat to die at home: Soldier picking out his coffin at 35
Tornado destroys Naperville home, leaving couple on couch covered in debris
More TOP STORIES News