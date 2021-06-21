Naperville Tornado: Naperville home destroyed, leaving couple on couch covered in debris

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10815634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tornado touchdown reported in DuPage (1 of 28) Chopper 7HD flies above a home that was destroyed by a tornado that moved through Naperville Sunday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10816164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Woodridge teen describes rushing to help his six-year-old brother as he called for help during a tornado.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The tornado that moved through the western suburbs Sunday night left a path of destruction in Naperville's Ranch View neighborhood.Neighbors said the couple who lived in a home that was leveled by strong winds fell asleep on the couch, then woke up in their backyard, covered by debris."I was trying to find them, I tried to go to the basement," said Naperville resident Miroslav.Neighbors searched through the rubble to find the couple after winds of more than 100 miles-per-hour rolled through."I yelled, 'hello, help me...I tried to go to the basement...I ran to the neighbor from that door and I told him, 'can you help me?'" Miroslav said.Surveillance images captured just how quickly the house was taken down."We looked at the time stamp. At 11:07 there was a house, then 30 seconds later it was gone," said neighbor Paul.Naperville fire crews searched through the rubble to find the couple. The woman was badly hurt."They were not below level, so, crews came in and it was dark in the middle of the night, said Naperville Chief Mark Puknaitis. "Not a lot of lighting to work with. Certainly, a lot of debris to overcome."Chief Puknaitis said it is an example of just how important it is to act fast."Usually the basement is the safest place to be. In a worst case scenario, it can level a house in a matter of seconds. Do not wait to take cover. Allow yourself to be protected in the house as much as possible."