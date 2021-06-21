Weather

Naperville Tornado: Naperville home destroyed, leaving couple on couch covered in debris

By Alexis McAdams
EMBED <>More Videos

Tornado destroys Naperville home, leaving couple on couch covered in debris

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The tornado that moved through the western suburbs Sunday night left a path of destruction in Naperville's Ranch View neighborhood.

Neighbors said the couple who lived in a home that was leveled by strong winds fell asleep on the couch, then woke up in their backyard, covered by debris.

"I was trying to find them, I tried to go to the basement," said Naperville resident Miroslav.

Tornado touches down in DuPage County, with damage reported in Woodridge, Naperville
EMBED More News Videos

Tornado touchdown reported in DuPage (1 of 28)

Chopper 7HD flies above a home that was destroyed by a tornado that moved through Naperville Sunday night.



Neighbors searched through the rubble to find the couple after winds of more than 100 miles-per-hour rolled through.

"I yelled, 'hello, help me...I tried to go to the basement...I ran to the neighbor from that door and I told him, 'can you help me?'" Miroslav said.

Surveillance images captured just how quickly the house was taken down.

"We looked at the time stamp. At 11:07 there was a house, then 30 seconds later it was gone," said neighbor Paul.

Naperville fire crews searched through the rubble to find the couple. The woman was badly hurt.

Teen rescues brother, 6, as storm destroys second floor of home
EMBED More News Videos

A Woodridge teen describes rushing to help his six-year-old brother as he called for help during a tornado.



"They were not below level, so, crews came in and it was dark in the middle of the night, said Naperville Chief Mark Puknaitis. "Not a lot of lighting to work with. Certainly, a lot of debris to overcome."

Chief Puknaitis said it is an example of just how important it is to act fast.

"Usually the basement is the safest place to be. In a worst case scenario, it can level a house in a matter of seconds. Do not wait to take cover. Allow yourself to be protected in the house as much as possible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernapervilletornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tornado touches down in DuPage Co., damaging trees, homes
Teen rescues brother, 6, as tornado hit home
54 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Woman stabbed to death in Loop was 'accomplished scholar'
Trans youth find support, joy with mentorship program
Naperville residents reflect on experience, face major damage following overnight tornado
Surviving combat to die at home: Soldier picking out his coffin at 35
Show More
Amazon Prime Day is 'a really a big day for the scammers,' BBB says
Mother killed, kids critically injured in hit-and-run on way home from Juneteenth event
Class action lawsuit filed over Rockton chemical plant fire
Amazon Prime Day sees Walmart, Target offering their own deals
Chicago Weather: Limited sunshine, breezy, cooler Monday
More TOP STORIES News