Naperville woman witnesses Notre Dame blaze: 'I was moved to tears'

Sophia Ferero, a Naperville jewelry designer, was walking along the Seine with her husband when she saw the massive Notre Dame fire. "I know it's such an important symbol for the French people. I was moved to tears," she said.

A Naperville jewelry designer and her husband were walking along the Seine River in Paris on Monday when they turned a corner and saw the massive fire at the iconic Notre Dame cathedral.

"I was speechless," said Sophia Ferero. "I know it's such an important symbol for the French people. I was moved to tears."

People were weeping in the streets as they watched the blaze. Plumes of smoke drifted along the Seine River blocks from the church.

Sophia Forero, of Naperville, describes the moments before seeing Notre Dame cathedral on fire.



"There were people crying just watching the flames because it really is this iconic symbol of Paris and the French nation. And just to stand there, we felt helpless," Forero said.

The historic 12th-century cathedral caught fire just before 7 p.m. local time. As ashes and embers blew onto bystanders and the streets, police removed bystanders from the riverfront.

Sophia Forero, a Naperville jewelry designer, captured cellphone video of the moments after the Notre Dame cathedral started burning.





A tourist had attempted to take a selfie with the burning church in the back, but a local Parisian girl stopped her to say, "Do you realize this is a symbol for the French people? Please don't take a selfie."

The spire above the Notre Dame cathedral toppled over after it was engulfed in flames amid a blaze that raged through the Paris landmark.



"That spot where Notre Dame is, is where the Romans put the first temple," Forero said. "That's where France started. For them, it's an icon that is going down right in front of their eyes. In moments. Moments. This whole thing happened within 20 minutes.

Forero and her husband, an artist, were in Paris for inspiration for their work and had just visited the church the day before. She said she had noticed the construction at the church, but noted that many old churches in Europe are usually under construction.

Sophia Forero, of Naperville, had visited the Notre Dame cathedral just one day before it caught fire.



However, she said it was overwhelming to think that she was just in the church 24 hours prior.

"I'm very moved. I've never seen anything like that before," Forero said.



ABC News Special Report: Firefighters in Paris desperately tried to contain flames spreading quickly through the beloved Notre Dame cathedral.

