Fashionably Late Italian Pilsner: great for patio drinking

Strawberry Pie a la Mode: it's a lightly-soured beer with strawberry flavor

Tilly Mango and Papaya Hefewizen: a twist on the classic Hefeweizen

Piñata: a Pineapple IPA

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is National Beer Day!Chicago has plenty of breweries and you can find multiple under one roof at District Brew Yards Dan Schedler is the founder and brewer of Around the Bend , one of the breweries there.He joined us with some recommendations for spring beers.