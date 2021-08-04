cookies

Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Here's where you can find tasty deals

EMBED <>More Videos

Tasty deals and freebies for National Cookie Day

Cookies are good every day, but today we have an entire day dedicated to a specific one -- it's National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

To help you celebrate some businesses are offering some pretty sweet deals.

Mrs. Fields is giving away a free cookie with any in-store purchase. They are also offering 20% off all cookie cakes today with code: CHIP.


Tiff's Treats is giving away one free chocolate chip cookie to anyone who enters their stores. They are also giving away 250 free dozens today through the Tiff's Treats app.


Insomnia Cookies is giving away free cookies with purchase in-store or online using code: CHUNKS>CHIPS


Jacques Torres is offering a buy one get one half off deal on all chocolate chip items.

Lenny & Larry's is offering 25% off anything in its online store that contains chocolate chips Use the code "CHOCOCHIP25."

Famous Amos is celebrating with some worldwide recipes. The company says the new options include chocolate from Belgium, coconut from the Philippines and hazelnuts from the Mediterranean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcookiesfree fooddealschocolate
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COOKIES
Customize your cinnamon rolls at this vegan bakery
Insta-worthy treats from Long Island's Baked By The Ocean
TX bakery flooded with support after backlash over Pride cookies
Girl Scout cookie van in Chicago Tuesday
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Pritzker to announce statewide school mask mandate: sources
District 45 ends face masks meeting without vote after altercation
IL reports 2,364 COVID cases, 18 deaths
Woman pistol-whipped on Blue Line train in Bucktown
New mural meant to promote peace amid Chicago violence
Rihanna is now a self-made billionaire
Boy, 16, killed, 3 others injured in Bartlett crash
Show More
Hyde Park Summer Fest canceled due to COVID
R. Kelly gained weight, lost money ahead of trial: lawyer
Teen girl killed in Hermosa hit-and-run: CPD
Simone Biles reveals aunt died suddenly 2 days before competition
Uniqlo Magnificent Mile location to close: retailer
More TOP STORIES News