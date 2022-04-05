Careers

Navy Pier holding job fair for spring, summer positions

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Navy Pier holding job fair

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for a new job? Navy Pier holds a job fair Tuesday to fill spring and summer positions.

Employers are looking for workers for more than 225 positions from restaurants to shuttle drivers.

Positions include Offshore Rooftop, Harry Caray's Tavern, Tiny Tavern, Fifth Third Bank, Margaritaville, Kilwin's and more. The pier itself is also looking for part-time seasonal guest experience positions including attraction attendants, guest services operators and shuttle drivers.

The job fair is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Aon Grand ballroom. Those interested in attending the job fair should bring several copies of printed resumes and be prepared to interview on the spot.

For more information, visit navypier.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagonavy pierjob fairnavy pierjobs
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Oak Forest was having mental health crisis: family
CTA Red Line train operator pushed onto tracks; safety questioned
CPD investigating break-ins at Loop Macy's, Lenscrafters
Former McPier, RTA and Chicago convention Chief Jim Reilly dies
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate Affordable Care Act
Hinsdale store window broken with sledgehammer, $30K in purses stolen
Chicago Film Office director beaten, car stolen: CPD
Show More
Kansas tops North Carolina 72-69 to win national title
Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast
Suspect faces murder charge in northern Nevada kidnapping
Public meetings to discuss Chicago casino bids kick off this week
South Side senior living residents say people sleep in hallways
More TOP STORIES News