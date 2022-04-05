CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for a new job? Navy Pier holds a job fair Tuesday to fill spring and summer positions.
Employers are looking for workers for more than 225 positions from restaurants to shuttle drivers.
Positions include Offshore Rooftop, Harry Caray's Tavern, Tiny Tavern, Fifth Third Bank, Margaritaville, Kilwin's and more. The pier itself is also looking for part-time seasonal guest experience positions including attraction attendants, guest services operators and shuttle drivers.
The job fair is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Aon Grand ballroom. Those interested in attending the job fair should bring several copies of printed resumes and be prepared to interview on the spot.
For more information, visit navypier.org.
Navy Pier holding job fair for spring, summer positions
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News