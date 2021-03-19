NCAA Tournament 2021: Illinois, Loyola games tip off Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NCAA Tournament first round tips off Friday and both the University of Illinois Fighting Illini and the Loyola Ramblers will be in action.Illinois claimed the top seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket and they are scheduled to take on 16 seed Drexel at 12:15 p.m.The Illini went 23-6 in the regular season and won the Big Ten Tournament. They are led by guard Ayo Dosunmu of Morgan Park High School.Loyola is also in the Midwest Region as an 8 seed and they take on Georgia Tech at 3 p.m.It is the Ramblers' first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018, when they made a surprise run to the Final Four. They went 24-4 on their way to first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. They are led be seniors Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson, who were both a part of Loyola's 2018 run.Sister Jean, 101, will also be in Indianapolis to cheer the Ramblers on.If both Illinois and Loyola win their opening games, they will play each other in the second round.