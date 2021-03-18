BREAKING NEWS
Sports
NCAA Tournament predictions from ABC7 Eyewitness Morning News
WLS
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's NCAA Tournament time and the ABC7 Eyewitness Morning News Team has made their March Madness picks.
Check out their brackets below:
Terrell's Bracket:
Tanja's Bracket:
Samantha's Bracket:
Tracy's Bracket:
Roz's Bracket:
Mark's Bracket
Related topics:
sports
ncaa
college basketball
u.s. & world
