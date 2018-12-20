Neighbors line street with pride flags to support family after flag stolen

The theft of a Barrington family's gay pride flag has led to a heartening show of support from neighbors for a family that is new to the neighborhood.Now there's one on the mailbox, and another in a planter. Down the street they line a house's front yard. Even Santa is flying the rainbow flag.The flags are all in support of Casey Handal and her family, who live in the neighborhood."The outpouring of support was just immediate. Everyone said they are so sorry, this is not reflective of our community," Handal said.Handal had a large rainbow flag flying from her flagpole in the back yard until a couple weeks ago, when someone stole it and replaced it with an American flag.The family has only lived in the neighborhood for six months, and she said it was frightening.When neighbors heard what happened they jumped in to support them. Kim Filian ordered a bunch of flags for the entire neighbors heard what happened and jumped in to support them."I was astounded this happened in our neighborhood, just around the corner from here. It was just so disturbing to me and it made me angry," said Filian.It's turned what started out as an ugly demonstration of hate into a heartwarming story of support and inclusion."There are bad people in the world and you need to watch out for them but ultimately there's a lot more good in the world than there is bad," said Handal.At first Handal thought about not replacing the flag and just leaving the pole standing without one, but the family decided that would send the wrong message. They are thrilled to find out how many of their neighbors agree.