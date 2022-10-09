Scientists discover new set of blood types, according to a recent study

The E-R antigen was discovered years ago, but the study is the first to describe different mutations of the antigen.

Do you know your blood type? Scientists say everyone should in case of a life-threatening event that results in a need for a blood transfusion.

But now, they've discovered a new group of blood types that you may need to be aware of in rare occasions.

The new group is called the Er blood group, CNN reported.

According to the journal "Blood," there are a total of five E-R antigens in this group based on genetic variations.

The blood type can cause immune cells to attack mismatched cells, which has happened in other cases where blood types are incompatible.

Experts say while it may be rare, it could be important for physicians and nurses to pay attention to if they are having trouble diagnosing their patient.