New CPD license plate readers to help curb carjackings

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson planned to unveil a new tool officers can use to help reduce the number of carjackings in the city.

The mayor's office said 200 new License Plate Reader police cars will soon hit the streets. The technology helps officers quickly identify and recover stolen cars by matching license plates to vehicles on a list of stolen cars.

The city's overall strategy to reduce carjackings has resulted an 18 percent decrease in incidents and a 31 percent increase in arrests, compared to last year, officials said.

In 2018, there were fewer murders, shootings, robberies and car thefts in Chicago than the year before, officials said. It was the second consecutive year where the city saw an overall reduction in crime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentcarjackingtechnologyrahm emanueleddie johnsonChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Fernwood
Indiana mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop speaks out
Goose Island offering free beer for making 43-yard field goal after Cody Parkey miss
Report: Sears likely headed for liquidation
Daughter confronts mommy blogger about online posts
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies after getting crowns
Video shows dramatic struggle between Lakemoor cop, fugitive wanted for murder
7 dead in shooting at bar in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Show More
VIDEO: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
WATCH LIVE: Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
Man shot to death in Dolton
More News