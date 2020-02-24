News Fix: Novel Coronavirus outbreaks spread across Europe, Asia; Stocks plummet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Monday, February 24.
TOP STORY: Box offices open for Chicago Cubs, White Sox individual ticket sales
Fans of Chicago baseball rejoice!
Starting today, you can purchase single game tickets at the box office of Chicago's baseball teams.
Ticket sales open at 8 a.m. at the Wrigley Field ticket office near the marquee gate.
White Sox fans can buy tickets at the Guaranteed Rate Field ticket office at starting at 10 a.m.
TOP STORY: Coronavirus outbreaks continue to spread across Europe, Asia
Countries around the world are racing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Today the president of South Korea put his country on "code red." where there are now 600 cases of the virus.
In Europe, all train lines from Austria to Italy have been halted. Italy also shut down the last two days of their famed Carnival celebrations in Venice.
In the U.S., Alabama is fighting plans to quarantine evacuees from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship at a local FEMA facility.
Worldwide, more than 78,000 cases of the new virus are now confirmed, mostly in mainland China.
TOP STORY: Krispy Kreme to launch home delivery service
What's better than doughnuts? Doughnuts by delivery!
Krispy Kreme will celebrate Leap Year this Saturday, by hopping into home delivery.
If you live within 10 miles of a Krispy Kreme location, you can order doughnuts by the dozen and boxed coffee.
Delivery will cost you about $5.
Customers will be able to place orders online or using the Krispy Kreme app.
