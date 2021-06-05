covid-19 outbreak

Diners at Marengo restaurant asked to quarantine after possible COVID exposure, McHenry County says

Large event held at Niko's, Marengo restaurant, May 22, officials said
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Health officials investigating possible Marengo COVID exposure

MARENGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Customers who dined at a northwest suburban restaurant last month may have been exposed to COVID.

The McHenry County Health Department is urging anyone who visited Niko's R & R Supper Club in Marengo from May 14 to May 22 to quarantine through Saturday.

The department is investigating a large event held there on May 22, after people who were at the facility tested positive for the virus.

The restaurant, which is also known as Niko's Grill & Pub, is located at 7509 S. Grant Highway in Marengo.

The health department said it wasn't alerted to the potential exposure until Tuesday, and it is working with the facility to ensure that the appropriate protocols are in place so that there will be no further risk to the staff or the general public.

"We are continuing to investigate this event, but what matters most at this time is for anyone who visited the business during the dates of potential exposure to quarantine through June 5. If anyone begins to develop symptoms such as a cough, fever or chills, headache, new loss of taste or smell or muscle aches, please isolate and have yourself tested," the department said on its website Thursday afternoon.
