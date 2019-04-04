Nipsey Hussle shooting suspect Eric Holder charged with murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5232816" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the world mourns slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, sales of his music are increasing substantially.

LOS ANGELES -- The man suspected of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle and wounding two others outside the rapper's clothing store in Hyde Park was charged with murder Thursday.Eric Holder, 29, was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.Holder was arrested Tuesday in Bellflower after a two-day manhunt and is being held on more than $7 million bail.If convicted as charged, Holder faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.Police say Holder and Hussle had a discussion or argument in front of the Marathon clothing store Sunday. Holder left and then returned a short time later and started shooting, police say.The suspect then fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742, with an unidentified woman as the getaway driver.Hussle died Sunday afternoon of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.His body was released Tuesday by the coroner and picked up by a mortuary in preparation for the funeral.The woman believed to be Holder's getaway driver has turned herself in, ABC News reported. She has not been identified publicly. Sources say she spoke with detectives and then was allowed to leave. She has not been arrested at this point.The exact nature of the conflict between Hussle and the suspect was not clear. While Holder is described as a gang member, the motive is believed to be a personal dispute, not gang-related.Hussle seemed to know trouble was coming. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."Police said Hussle and the two other victims were standing outside the store in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year for his studio debut "Victory Lap."Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017. He was described as someone who was working to improve the community where he grew up and had reached out to Los Angeles officials to work on ways to reduce gang violence.The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.