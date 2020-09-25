Dolton hotel room barricade situation lasts 7 hours, no one injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- No one was injure d in an hours-long barricade situation at the Prestige Inn and Suites in south suburban Dolton Thursday.

Dolton police said officers and SWAT were called to the hotel at about 1:16 p.m. about a suspicious incident at the hotel.

Arriving officers confronted a 33-year-old man who had the 25-year-old mother of his son and his 4-year-old son with him in a hotel room and would not release him.

After a short standoff, the Dolton Police Department called in SWAT reinforcements and hostage negotiation.

Negotiators spoke with the man for hours, trying to convince him to release his son and the mother.

Police said around 8:45 p.m. the SWAT team broke into the room and got everyone out without incident.

All three were taken to hospitals to be checked out but police said no serious injuries were reported and no weapons were involved in the incident. The man did wrestle with the SWAT team and was cut on the arm, police said.

Police said throughout the incident the man just asked to be left alone, refused to let the child and his mother leave the room.

Police said he was living in a hotel because he did not have a good relationship with the family at the moment.
