WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Craft perfect non-alcoholic cocktails with OPTIMIST Drinks

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 25, 2023 3:40PM
How to craft perfect non-alcoholic cocktails
EMBED <>More Videos

Looking for mocktail recipes? Here's how to craft the perfect non-alcoholic drinks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you have given up alcohol, but still crave the flavors of a refreshing cocktail, there might be a perfect pour just for you.

OPTIMIST Drinks specializes in non-alcoholic spirits for that guilt-free sip you enjoy. Founders Tom and Lisa Johnstone are also on a mission to give back with every bottle they sell. A percentage of their profits go toward providing mental health services to underserved communities.

Tom and Lisa joined ABC7 to show us how to craft a perfect alcohol-free cocktail.

OPTIMIST Piña Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz OPTIMIST Smokey
  • 2-4 slices of Serrano pepper, seeds removed (or not, if you like the heat)
  • 2 oz Pineapple juice
  • oz LIme juice
  • oz Simple Syrup

Directions:

  • Muddle serrano in a shaker (gently crush it).
  • Add remaining ingredients and ice, shake until chilled.
  • Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and serve immediately, garnishing with additional serrano coins for extra heat
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW