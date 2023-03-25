Craft perfect non-alcoholic cocktails with OPTIMIST Drinks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you have given up alcohol, but still crave the flavors of a refreshing cocktail, there might be a perfect pour just for you.
OPTIMIST Drinks specializes in non-alcoholic spirits for that guilt-free sip you enjoy. Founders Tom and Lisa Johnstone are also on a mission to give back with every bottle they sell. A percentage of their profits go toward providing mental health services to underserved communities.
Tom and Lisa joined ABC7 to show us how to craft a perfect alcohol-free cocktail.
OPTIMIST Piña Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz OPTIMIST Smokey
- 2-4 slices of Serrano pepper, seeds removed (or not, if you like the heat)
- 2 oz Pineapple juice
- oz LIme juice
- oz Simple Syrup
Directions:
- Muddle serrano in a shaker (gently crush it).
- Add remaining ingredients and ice, shake until chilled.
- Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and serve immediately, garnishing with additional serrano coins for extra heat