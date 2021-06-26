teachers

Back 2 School Illinois honors teachers, launches free school supplies contest

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a statewide effort to honor teachers for the hard work they do every year, but especially during a pandemic.

Back 2 School Illinois has launched its 2021 We Appreciate Teachers contest. Anyone can submit an application. Ten winning teachers will receive kits with supplies for their entire classrooms. All applications must be in by Sept. 24. Winners will be notifie by Oct. 1.

The nonprofit also has a contest for Chicago schools, Win School Supplies For An Entire School. Two schools will win free supplies. Applications for that contest are due by Aug.1. Those applications must be mailed to Back 2 School Illinois, 3959 N Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613.

Back 2 School Illinois is a Chicago based nonprofit that helps provide free school supplies to thousands of kids.
