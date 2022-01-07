missing boy

North Chicago boy Damari Perry, 6, missing under 'unusual circumstances,' FBI joins search

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI has joined a multi-department search for a 6-year-old North Chicago boy who they said went missing under "unusual circumstances."

Damari Perry was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 4. Skokie police said the boy is believed to have traveled from North Chicago to Skokie during that time with his 16-year-old sister.


Damari is described as a Black boy, 4 ft. tall and 40 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants and black gym shoes.

North Chicago police are leading the investigation, with Skokie police assisting. The FBI confirmed Friday they are now involved in the investigation as well


If you have any information you can contact the North Chicago Police Department at 847-596-8740. You can also contact the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline at 847-933-8477.

You can text a tip to Skokie police 24 hours a day by texting "Skokie" and your tip to 226787.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north chicagoskokiemissing boymissing childrenfbimissing person
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING BOY
Boy, 7, allegedly abducted by mother at gunpoint found safe: CPD
Missing 1-year-old found safe after car stolen with baby inside
Missing 1-year-old boy, kidnapped in stolen SUV, found safe
WI boy, 3, fatally shot in head, ME says; body found in dumpster
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 42,903 new COVID cases, 101 deaths
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
Woman, child killed after police chase leads to I-80 crash in Gary
Funeral held for fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M
CPS closed again Friday; Lightfoot hopeful for deal soon
Show More
Parents of accused Michigan school shooter lose bid to reduce bail
New Year's resolutions, Betty White death and Christmas tree disposal
Man arrested after Arlington Heights fire leaves homes uninhabitable
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
Yes, you can be tracked by Apple's AirTags: What to know
More TOP STORIES News