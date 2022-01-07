North Chicago boy Damari Perry, 6, missing under 'unusual circumstances,' FBI joins search

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI has joined a multi-department search for a 6-year-old North Chicago boy who they said went missing under "unusual circumstances."Damari Perry was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 4. Skokie police said the boy is believed to have traveled from North Chicago to Skokie during that time with his 16-year-old sister.Damari is described as a Black boy, 4 ft. tall and 40 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants and black gym shoes.North Chicago police are leading the investigation, with Skokie police assisting. The FBI confirmed Friday they are now involved in the investigation as wellIf you have any information you can contact the North Chicago Police Department at 847-596-8740. You can also contact the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline at 847-933-8477.You can text a tip to Skokie police 24 hours a day by texting "Skokie" and your tip to 226787.