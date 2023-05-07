CTA employee among 3 critically injured after car crashes through North Lawndale bus shelter: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured, three critically, when a vehicle went through a CTA bus shelter on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

A crash involving two vehicles happened at West 16th Street and South Kedzie Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood just before 4:15 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.

Chicago police said a 42-year-old man was driving a sedan westbound on 16th Street when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a bus shelter on the sidewalk and a 36-year-old woman.

The man's sedan then continued westbound, and struck the passenger side of another sedan, driven by a 56-year-old woman, that was traveling northbound on Kedzie.

CFD said three people were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. One of those critically injured is a CTA employee.

The female driver suffered an injury to her neck, and was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital, police said.

Police said the male driver refused medical attention on the scene, and was cited for Operating an Uninsured Vehicle, Failure to Produce a Driver's License, Disobey Signal, and Failure to Reduce Speed.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.