New North Lawndale Employment Network facility opens on West Side to serve Chicago job seekers

Wintrust Bank branch inside facility only 2nd bank in North Lawndale
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
New North Lawndale Employment Network facility opens on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- North Lawndale Employment Network just opened a new facility on the city's West Side.

It will help serve thousands of job seekers through training, coaching and support services.

This new headquarters cost nearly $7 million.

The 20,000-square-foot space is located on South Homan just north of Roosevelt Road, at 1111 S. Homan.

The new complex includes dedicated space for offices, training, a cafe and a Wintrust Bank branch as well as a production area for Sweet Beginnings, NLEN's workforce development division that specializes in raw urban honey and honey-infused skincare products.

The North Lawndale branch of Wintrust Bank opened at the new NLEN campus in March 2021. Before Wintrust opened, North Lawndale had only one bank -- the PNC Bank on West Roosevelt Road, a spokesperson for NLEN said.

The North Lawndale Wintrust branch was once the location of Liberty Bank, the last Black-owned bank on the West Side, which closed in 2018, the spokesperson said.

Visit NLEN.org for more information.
