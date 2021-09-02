CHICAGO (WLS) -- North Lawndale Employment Network just opened a new facility on the city's West Side.
It will help serve thousands of job seekers through training, coaching and support services.
This new headquarters cost nearly $7 million.
The 20,000-square-foot space is located on South Homan just north of Roosevelt Road, at 1111 S. Homan.
RELATED: Chicago mini golf course inspired by local bird population takes flight
The new complex includes dedicated space for offices, training, a cafe and a Wintrust Bank branch as well as a production area for Sweet Beginnings, NLEN's workforce development division that specializes in raw urban honey and honey-infused skincare products.
The North Lawndale branch of Wintrust Bank opened at the new NLEN campus in March 2021. Before Wintrust opened, North Lawndale had only one bank -- the PNC Bank on West Roosevelt Road, a spokesperson for NLEN said.
The North Lawndale Wintrust branch was once the location of Liberty Bank, the last Black-owned bank on the West Side, which closed in 2018, the spokesperson said.
Visit NLEN.org for more information.
New North Lawndale Employment Network facility opens on West Side to serve Chicago job seekers
Wintrust Bank branch inside facility only 2nd bank in North Lawndale
JOBS
TOP STORIES
Show More