New North Lawndale Employment Network facility opens on West Side to serve Chicago job seekers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- North Lawndale Employment Network just opened a new facility on the city's West Side.It will help serve thousands of job seekers through training, coaching and support services.This new headquarters cost nearly $7 million.The 20,000-square-foot space is located on South Homan just north of Roosevelt Road, at 1111 S. Homan.The new complex includes dedicated space for offices, training, a cafe and a Wintrust Bank branch as well as a production area for Sweet Beginnings, NLEN's workforce development division that specializes in raw urban honey and honey-infused skincare products.The North Lawndale branch of Wintrust Bank opened at the new NLEN campus in March 2021. Before Wintrust opened, North Lawndale had only one bank -- the PNC Bank on West Roosevelt Road, a spokesperson for NLEN said.The North Lawndale Wintrust branch was once the location of Liberty Bank, the last Black-owned bank on the West Side, which closed in 2018, the spokesperson said.Visitfor more information.