Northbrook police rescue person from burning home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Northbrook police are credited with a daring rescue from a house fire in the north suburbs Saturday.

The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Walters Avenue in Northbrook.

Fire officials said police arrived on the scene first and officers ran into the burning home and pulled a person to safety.

There has been no word on how the person rescued is doing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
