Northbrook police rescue person from burning home

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Northbrook police are credited with a daring rescue from a house fire in the north suburbs Saturday.The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Walters Avenue in Northbrook.Fire officials said police arrived on the scene first and officers ran into the burning home and pulled a person to safety.There has been no word on how the person rescued is doing.The cause of the fire is under investigation.