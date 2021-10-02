Northbrook police rescue person from burning home

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Northbrook police are credited with a daring rescue from a house fire in the north suburbs Saturday.
The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Walters Avenue in Northbrook.
Fire officials said police arrived on the scene first and officers ran into the burning home and pulled a person to safety.
There has been no word on how the person rescued is doing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
