Dundee Road closed in Northbrook as heavy police presence reported in area

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A heavy police presence was reported in north suburban Northbrook Monday morning.Dundee Road is closed between Landwehr and Pfingsten roads. Pfingsten is closed between Maria Avenue and Dundee Road.Police have asked the public to avoid the area and find an alternate route.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene, where several police vehicles were blocking the road.Further details were not immediately available.