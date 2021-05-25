cold case

Northbrook police search back yard for evidence related to 1982 cold case

Northbrook police investigating lead in 1980s cold case

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Northbrook police were in a residential backyard Tuesday investigating new leads in a missing persons case dating back to the 1980s.

Investigators scoured a backyard in the 1400-block of Orchard Lane, and said there is no threat to the public. Neighbors said they showed up around mid-morning and by early afternoon were moving bags of what appeared to be evidence, dressed up in hazmat-style suits.

Northbrook police confirmed the investigation is related to a cold case. Property records for the home list Linda Seymour as one of the previous homeowners. She has been missing since 1982.

"That's what we suspect they found, is her," said Lindsey Reid, neighbor.

Neighbors said a family member still lives in the home and property records indicate Seymour's son is the current owner.

"He' very, kind of a quiet guy who keeps to himself," Reid said.

Police have not said what sparked the revival of the cold case, but neighbors said today's activity has helped them make sense of events over the last few weeks.

"Evidently the village asked the son to move the shed for an easement," Reid said. "A month ago they had St. Bernards snooping around."

Work is expected to continue at the home for the next couple days.
