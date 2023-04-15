Fight Hunger Race to help raise money for Northern Illinois Food Bank

Over 1,200 runners and walkers will lace up their shoes April 22, for Northern Illinois Food Bank's 10th Annual Fight Hunger 5K/10K race, presented by Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Participants will come together in Cantigny Park in Wheaton to help solve hunger in Northern Illinois. Runners and walkers of all levels will have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful course, leading to the post-race festival where cheering spectators will greet them with music, food trucks and a complimentary beer or non-alcoholic beverage.

The food bank aims to raise over $300,000 from the family-friendly event and thanks to generous sponsors, including presenting sponsor Glanbia Performance Nutrition, returning for the second year, they are well on their way.

Thanks to an anonymous generous donor, Fight Hunger 5K/10K donations will be matched up to $50K. Every $1 raised can help provide $16 worth of groceries with the match. Participants can build a team or have some family fun. The on-site course is stroller-friendly and participants are welcome to enjoy the event at any pace they choose.

This year, runners and walkers will have the option to participate onsite at Cantigny Park or from anywhere as a virtual participant.

The cost of registration is $45. Each participant will receive a variety of perks with their registration including; 2023 Fight Hunger t-shirt, commemorative finisher medal, one finish-line drink, compliments of Heartland Beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic choices available), $2 food truck voucher and personal fundraising page.

For registration information, sign-up to volunteer or donate, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/IL/Wheaton/FightHunger5K10K.