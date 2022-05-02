northwestern university

Northwestern Chicago campus 'active threat' over; carjacking suspect arrested in basement

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Person in custody after search on Northwestern's downtown campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Northwestern University's Chicago campus was briefly put on an "active threat" alert Monday after a carjacking suspect ran into a university building.

A text alert sent to staff and students Monday afternoon warned them to "run, hide, fight," "take proper shelter" and "lock and/or barricade doors."

The alert was sent out after police said a carjacking suspect abandoned his vehicle near Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Chicago police officers pursued the suspect on foot after he ran into Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to CPD spokesperson Tom Ahern.

Ahern said the suspect was located and taken into custody after a "short search." It's not clear if he was armed at the time.

Northwestern tweeted that the "active threat" on campus was over around 2:20 p.m.. According to the tweet, the suspect was apprehended in the basement of the Ward Building.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

