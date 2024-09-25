Northwestern, U of Chicago, U of I Urbana-Champaign ranked among top 40 universities in US

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Illinois universities are ranked among the top 40 in the nation in U.S. News and World Report's annual list for 2024.

The list came out Tuesday.

Northwestern University shot up to the no. 6 spot, tied with three other schools: Duke University, Johns Hopkins University and the California Institute of Technology.

This is the highest ranking for Northwestern ever.

The University of Chicago ranked 11th, tied with Cornell University.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in in a four-way tie for the no. 33 spot, with the Georgia Institute of Technology, University of California Davis, and University of California Irvine.

The top ranked university nationwide is Princeton University.