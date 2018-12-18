Nurses terrorized in 2016 Delnor hospital attack reach settlements

EMBED </>More Videos

Four nurses terrorized by a jail inmate during a 2016 attack Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva reach settlements.

A suburban nurse who sued Kane County after being held hostage and raped by a jail inmate at a west suburban hospital in 2016 has received a $7.2 million settlement.

Inmate Tywon Salters overpowered a deputy at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and terrorized four nurses before an officer fatally shot him.

Salters, an accused car thief with a long criminal history, was being treated for eating a jail-issued sandal and washing it down with cleaning fluid.

Another nurse will receive $650,000 and two others will each get $25,000, the Daily Herald reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hospitalnursessafetyinmatesjailGeneva
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago mourning 2 police officers fatally struck by South Shore Line train
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy conditions for Tuesday
'Fresh Prince' star sues Fortnite creators over Carlton dance
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago man killed while attending college in Missouri
Gary teacher's aide charged with child porn, voyeurism
VIDEO: Air Force sergeant surprises daughters at school
Woman dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in Des Plaines
Show More
Police searching for suspect in Bronzeville attempted kidnapping
Sneaky Search? Accused Champaign killer claims feds secretly tossed jail cell
Police search for 2 suspects in Orland Park after Matteson carjacking
CTA reports increase in pickpocket incidents
More News