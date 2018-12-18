Nurses terrorized in 2016 Delnor hospital attack reach settlements

A suburban nurse who sued Kane County after being held hostage and raped by a jail inmate at a west suburban hospital in 2016 has received a $7.2 million settlement.
Inmate Tywon Salters overpowered a deputy at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and terrorized four nurses before an officer fatally shot him.
Salters, an accused car thief with a long criminal history, was being treated for eating a jail-issued sandal and washing it down with cleaning fluid.
Another nurse will receive $650,000 and two others will each get $25,000, the Daily Herald reported.
