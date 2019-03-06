Onahan Elementary School damaged by fire

A Northwest Side elementary school was damaged by a fire Tuesday.

The flames broke out in the auditorium at Onahan Elementary School, 6634 W. Raven St. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was contained to the auditorium and there was no structural damage to the school.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Students are to report to the school Wednesday morning, where they will be bused to Taft High School. The students will then be bused back to Onahan for dismissal.
