Kilbourn Park family finds swastika, 'Nazi' painted on garage

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family on Chicago's Northwest Side woke up Tuesday morning to hateful vandalism spray-painted on their garage.

On Monday night, someone scrawled a swastika, the word "Nazi," and other symbols in white paint all over the family's garage.

Eileen Maltese lives on the first floor of the Kilbourn Park two-flat, and her daughter and her family live on the second floor.

"I think it someone who is absolutely stupid and thinks it's cool to be doing something wrong. Karma will get him," Maltese said.

While they are of Jewish decent, Maltese said her family are not practicing Jews.

"That shouldn't have anything to do with it," Maltese said. "How would they even know unless they spent time looking at our mail or something?"

The incident happened on the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

Maltese said she does not believe the holiday had anything to do with the timing of the graffiti.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents go up around the Jewish holidays. The ADL said in the last three years the rate of incidents have gone up 48 percent nationwide and 110 percent in the Midwest.

"Hate incidents such as this not only are an attack on the individual, but they are often intended to spread fear throughout the targeted community," said ADL Regional Director David Goldenberger.

The ADL said getting to know your neighbors and education in schools are the best ways to prevent hate crimes.

No arrests have been made, as Chicago police continue to investigate the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kilbourn parkvandalismjewish
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
St. Charles North football player in pediatric ICU after severe brain injury at football game
Opening statements given in trial of CPD officers accused of stealing drugs, cash
2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash involving semi
Customer sues Bartlett travel agency, claims they never booked his flights
6 students treated for drug overdoses at Bowen HS
Restaurant goes all out for Halloween with 'Ghostbusters' display
Child to face murder charges in deadly fire
Show More
Pedestrian injured in pin in accident with CTA bus on Eisenhower Expressway
Skokie principal to be nationally recognized
New bill aims to cap nicotine levels in e-cigarettes
CTU staffing demands increase as strike date nears
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
More TOP STORIES News