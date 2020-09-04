Car drives through Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square: NYPD

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Officials are investigating after a car drove through a crowd of protesters in Times Square on Thursday evening.

The NYPD says there is currently an ongoing investigation into the incident involving the black Taurus sedan, but it is not an NYPD vehicle.

According to police, the incident involved protesters from a pro-Trump rally and from a Black Lives Matter march.

They say the Black Lives Matter protesters were at the intersection of 46th Street and Seventh Avenue, where the car came from the west to the east and mowed through the crowd.

Police say the driver of the car was involved in a separate, pro-Trump counter protest that happened to bump into the Black Lives Matter rally in Times Square.

Officers asked the driver to move his car so they could separate the two groups, but video shows the car accelerate through the crowd instead.
Cellphone video from the scene shows a car appear to drive through a group of protesters in Times Square.



Police are looking for the driver of that car and are asking for anyone who was injured to come forward and file a report.

So far there have been no reports of any property damage or injuries.

Councilmember Keith Powers says his office will look into it.


Few other details were released.

