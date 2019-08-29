Police accuse Oak Brook nurse's assistant of identity theft

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A nurse's assistant is accused of stealing people's identities while employed at a rehabilitation center in west suburban Oak Brook.

Shuton Threatt, of Chicago, is facing charges of aggravated financial exploitation of the elderly and aggravated financial identity theft.

Oak Brook police allege that Threatt knowingly used the identities of a 62-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman to make fraudulent credit card purchases. Threatt was working at Oak Brook Care at the time.

Police said that Threatt used the victims' identities over a one-month period.

Threatt was arrested Tuesday.
