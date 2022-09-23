Oak Forest police ask residents to shelter in place due to barricaded subject, fire

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire has broken out at a south suburban home, where police said a person was barricaded Friday morning.
Oak Forest officials tweeted just after 7 a.m. that an individual was barricaded in the 5500-block of Ann Marie Lane.
They asked residents who live in the area to shelter in place.
Chopper7HD flew over the home just after 7:15 a.m., and a large fire had broken out.
Flames were visible through the roof, and there was heavy smoke.
About 7:25 a.m., fire crews were attempting to put the blaze out.
