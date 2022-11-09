Pedestrian hit, killed ID'd as 82-year-old woman, Oak Lawn police and Cook County officials say

There was an Oak Lawn crash Tuesday in which a pedestrian was hit and killed on West 95th Street. The victim was ID'd as a Chicago woman.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- The pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in south suburban Oak Lawn on Tuesday afternoon has been identified, officials said.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. in the 4400-block of West 95th Street, police said. A woman driving a brown Toyota minivan turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street, where she struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

SEE ALSO | 'Traumatizing and scary': 2 killed after car crashes into Park Ridge home, police say

The pedestrian, later identified as 82-year-old Frankie Willis of Chicago, was pinned under the vehicle, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. The Oak Lawn Fire Department responded to the scene and transported Willis to Christ Advocate Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the Oak Lawn Police Department Traffic Unit's investigation, police said.

Lane closures on 95th Street were in place for the remainder of Tuesday evening.