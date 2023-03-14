Man to be sentenced Tuesday in 2015 shooting of off-duty Oak Park officer

Dave Bush, convicted in the shooting of an off-duty Oak Park police officer, will be sentenced Tuesday.

Prosecutors said David Bush and another man tried to rob the officer at his Roseland home.

The officer fired his own gun, but was hit with several rounds by the offenders. He survived the attack.

Charges against Bush include numerous counts of attempted murder and attempted armed robbery. He was convicted in October.

Another man, Taiwan McNeal pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to eight years.