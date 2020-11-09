Eisenhower Expressway outbound lanes reopen after shooting investigation on West Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The outbound Eisenhower Expressway lanes have reopened on the West Side after Illinois State Police investigated a reported shooting Monday morning.

Police said they received a call of a person shot at 3:52 a.m. from a person who said they were shot on the outbound lanes of I-290 at Homan Avenue.

The female victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, police said.

Outbound traffic was shut down at 5:32 a.m., with cars being diverted off the expressway at Homan Avenue. By around 8 a.m., the outbound lanes were back open.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
