Chicago traffic: OB Kennedy Expressway lanes blocked after motorcycle crash at Addison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash on the outbound Kennedy Expressway is creating a major traffic backup on Chicago's North Side Thursday morning.The crash occurred at Addison Street and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Injuries are reported in the crash. Further details on the crash and injuries were not immediately available.All lanes of the outbound Kennedy Expressway are blocked at Addison. The Addison entrance ramp is also blocked.Police have not said how long the closure will be in effect.