Chicago traffic: OB Kennedy Expressway lanes blocked after motorcycle crash at Addison

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash on the outbound Kennedy Expressway is creating a major traffic backup on Chicago's North Side Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at Addison Street and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Injuries are reported in the crash. Further details on the crash and injuries were not immediately available.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

All lanes of the outbound Kennedy Expressway are blocked at Addison. The Addison entrance ramp is also blocked.

Police have not said how long the closure will be in effect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoavondaletrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's luggage
Mexican Independence Day celebrations cause downtown gridlock
Jefferson Park 'Back the Blue' rally draws hundreds of supporters, counter-protest
Lake Forest road rage shooting leaves 1 injured
Pritzker says Region 7 restrictions could be removed, IL reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases
Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' due out in Nov. 2020
Sally weakens but still dumping rain; Rivers threaten flooding
Show More
Kanye goes on Twitter rant, shares video of urinating on Grammy Award
Police changed reports, officials intentionally delayed release of video in Daniel Prude death
Senators seek highest civilian honor for Emmett Till and his mother
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, much cooler
'This could have been prevented:' Family of slain Walgreens worker speaks out
More TOP STORIES News