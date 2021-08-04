Politics

Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID concerns: NYT

EMBED <>More Videos

Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Massachusetts -- Former President Barack Obama has "significantly scaled back" his 60th birthday party due to the rising coronavirus cases, the New York Times reports.

A spokesperson says the event will now include only family and close friends.

Hundreds of former Obama Administration officials, celebrities and democratic donors had been planning to attend the party on Martha's Vineyard on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmassachusettsmichelle obamabarack obama
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
District 45 ends face masks meeting without vote after altercation
Deadly West Garfield Park police shooting video released
Teen girl killed in Hermosa hit-and-run: CPD
Homeless camp blocking Pilsen sidewalk used by students, residents say
81-year-old man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Police bodycam video released of Florida condo collapse
Show More
COVID vaccine mandates gain popularity at businesses
Chicago Weather: Pleasant Wednesday
For those who can't get COVID vaccine, herd immunity is only hope
5 states, Puerto Rico added to Chicago Travel Advisory
IL reports 2,682 COVID cases, 8 deaths
More TOP STORIES News