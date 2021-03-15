Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in Calumet Heights

Off -Duty Police Officer shot in the 8900 blk of S Stoney Island. Transported to U of Chicago Hospital. Condition unknown. PIO in route to hospital. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/wHDSypySMF — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 15, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday, a police spokesman said.The shooting took place in the 8900-block of South Stony Island Avenue, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said.The wounded officer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The officer's condition is not known.Further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.The shooting of the off-duty officer comes one day after a Chicago police sergeant was shot outside the 6th District station at 7808 S. Halsted St.in Gresham.The sergeant suffered a graze wound and was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition for treatment, according to officials. The sergeant was released from the hospital later Sunday evening.