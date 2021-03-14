Police search for shooting after CPD sergeant shot outside 6th District station

One of our own was shot in the @ChicagoCAPS06 police district parking lot earlier today, as a Chicago Police sergeant sustained a graze wound to the chin area & was transported to a local hospital in good condition. @Area2Detectives are investigating, no offenders in custody. — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 14, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday near the Gresham District police station on the South Side, officials said.Chicago Police are looking for the person responsible for firing at and wounding a police sergeant as he was standing in the parking lot of the Gresham Police DistrictInvestigators are looking through surveillance video from the area in hopes to find the shooter.Authorities responded to reports of a person shot about 2:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Halsted Street and located a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to Chicago fire officials.Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed an officer was shot "right near" the 6th District/Gresham station, which is located at 7808 S. Halsted St."One of our sergeants heard a gunshot and then felt pain in his chin area, on his face," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.The sergeant suffered a graze wound and was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition for treatment, according to officials."We're scouring our video both at the station and pod camera video as well as any CCTV private video that's nearby for further evidence," Brown said.The sergeant was released from the hospital later Sunday evening, with his colleagues ready to greet him as he exited.Superintendent Brown said the number of officers being shot at this year has been concerning."So far this year we are on a even greater pace than last year with 13 officers shot at or shot, with this sergeant being the first hit," Brown said. "It just highlights the dangers of policing in the current environment we're in."The officer's identity hasn't been released, but ABC7 has been told he is a 26-year, highly decorated veteran of the department assigned to the 6th district.