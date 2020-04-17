Off-duty firefighter killed in Fox Lake accident at Ben Watts Marina

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty firefighter from the far northwest suburbs died in a tragic marina accident in Fox Lake Thursday.

Police said 46-year-old Mark Amore was operating a small front-loader at the Ben Watts Marina when he went over a seawall. It's not clear how long he was under water.

Amore was a firefighter-paramedic with the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District.

Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Protection District Chief Tom Krueger said in a statement, "We are devastated and heart broken on the loss of our Brother Firefighter Mark Amore who died in non-duty related accident. We are preparing to give him the honor that he deserves and support his family during this tragic time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fox lakeriverwoodslincolnshirefirefighter killedman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees deadliest day of COVID-19 crisis
Pritzker, Lightfoot tour McCormick Place as it sees first patients
Chicago Snow LIVE: 1-4 inches of snow creating slick roads for morning commute
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2nd teen charged in death of Marine veteran pushed onto CTA tracks
Girl, 14, among 2 killed in Park Manor crash
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
Show More
College students ask for partial tuition refunds after classes move online
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow makes for messy Friday morning
Chicago man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Illinois emergency management officials warn law enforcement agencies distributed by state could be fake
More TOP STORIES News