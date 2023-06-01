Off-duty Chicago police officer shot on Near West Side while sitting in car

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot on the Near West Side Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2200-block of West Maypole around 9:15 p.m., near the intersection with Leavitt.

WATCH: Full police update on off-duty officer's shooting

According to police, the officer was driving in an alley when he came upon garbage cans blocking the throughway. He got out of his car, moved the garbage cans out of the way, and when he got back into his car a group of up to five people confronted him.

At least some of the group were armed, and opened fire. The off-duty officer, now back in his car, returned fire and the group started shooting at him again.

After that second round of gunfire, the officer was able to drive off, police said.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, the Chicago Fire Department said. Police said he suffered a graze wound to his arm.

One weapon has been recovered. Police said that based on the number of shells at the scene, the officer was lucky to have only suffered a graze wound. Police described the officer as shaken up and very emotional after the incident.

As of 10 p.m., CPD was still canvassing the area of Leavitt between Walnut and Maypole.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.