9th Dominican Republic death: Retired Ohio police officer died while traveling with wife, family says

Another American died during a stay in the Dominican Republic, this time a retired police officer who died earlier this year, according to family.

Thomas Jerome "Jerry" Curran was a 78-year-old from Bedford, Ohio, according to his family. He passed away on January 26, 2019, while traveling with his wife, Janet, ABC News reports.

The U.S. State Department confirmed on Wednesday that another death had been reported.

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in January 2019 in the Dominican Republic," the department said in a statement to ABC News. "We offer our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we do not have additional information to provide."

The death is the ninth confirmed case in about the past 12 months of U.S. citizens dying in the Dominican Republic.

Earlier this week, family confirmed that Joseph Allen from New Jersey had been found dead in his hotel on June 13. His sister told ABC he was in the country celebrating a friend's birthday.

