Officials to release new info on Gilgo Beach victim, investigation

LONG ISLAND, New York -- The Gilgo Beach task force is expected to make an announcement about a Gilgo Beach murder victim and its continuing homicide investigations on Monday.

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m.

Rex Heuermann has been charged in six of the Gilgo Beach murders. Investigators found 10 other bodies in the search for missing sex worker Shannan Gilbert on a stretch of beach along Long Island's South Shore.

He was first charged with the deaths of women known as the "Gilgo Four" -- Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and Amber Costello -- whose bodies were found covered in burlap in December 2010, according to court records.

Earlier this year, investigators charged Heuermann with the murders of two more women -- the 2003 murder of Jessica Taylor, whose remains were found on Gilgo Beach and in Manorville, and the 1993 murder of Sandra Costilla, whose remains were found in North Sea, Long Island, in 1993.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to their murders.