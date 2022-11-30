False alert behind O'Hare emergency landing for Poland-bound flight with 300 soldiers on board

An Atlas Air plane with 300 soldiers on board made an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A false alert was to blame for an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare airport Monday.

Atlas Air was operating the flight, which was carrying hundreds of soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat team from Fort Riley, Kansas to Poland to assist NATO troops.

Atlas Air Flight 5Y8380 originated in Topeka, Kansas and was on its way to Poland when it was diverted to O'Hare. The airline said there was a fire warning in the cargo area that prompted the emergency landing.

But inspectors didn't find anything.

The plane landed safely and the 300 soldiers on board deplaned and were seen climbing onto waiting buses with a huge emergency police and fire response.

"As a precautionary measure, Chicago authorities inspected the aircraft upon arrival and determined the aircraft was safe for all passengers to de-plane," Atlas said in a written statement. "Our team is investigating the cause of this incident and will work to safely return the aircraft to service."